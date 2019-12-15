|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stevens Sr..
|
|
Memorial Gathering
View Map
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
|
Vigil
View Map
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
|
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica
1927-2019 John Burch Stevens, Sr., well known Radio and Television personality, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was the youngest of nine children born to Simon Adam Stevens and Ociana Marie Trimble Stevens, both native of Jeanerette, Louisiana. Survivors include his children, Judge John B. Stevens, Jr. and his wife, Marcia, of Beaumont; Cynthia M. Stevens, of Humble; Thomas M. Stevens and his wife, Gay, of Groves; Phillip B. Stevens, of Keller; and Lauren Stevens Blackburn and her husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Jason M. Stevens ( Maureen); Kelley Stevens Frioux (Landon); Kara Stevens Hawthorn ( Zack); Alison N. Stevens (Stephen); Joshua A. Stevens; Marissa F. Stevens-Bass (Erin); Taryn S. Kelley (Andrew); Alexia Sanders; and Brady Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kolin, and Roman Frioux; Simon Stevens; Columbus, Miller, and Everette Hawthorn; Brailyn, Kailix, and Deklan Kelley; and longtime companion, Kathy Crawford. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lucas Place Assisted Living, Summer Place Nursing Home, Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Muhammad Aziz, and Dr. Dia Abochamh for the great care and compassion that was shown to Mr. Stevens during his illness. A gathering of Mr. Stevens' family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by a Christian Vigil at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. There will be an additional gathering to follow at The Laurels, 1315 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. Memorial contributions are suggested in support of public radio and may be made to KVLU Public Radio, Lamar University, P.O. Box 10064, Beaumont, Texas 77710. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|