John Thomas Tansil, 94, of Dallas, passed away February 12, 2020. He was born in Nederland, Texas on August 6, 1925. John graduated from Nederland High School as Valedictorian. He received both his BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A & M University, Class of '46. While at A & M, he earned the rank of Captain in the Corps of Cadets prior to enlisting in the US Navy in 1944. He was trained as a navy torpedo bomber pilot during World War II and served in the US Naval Reserves for several years. He was married to Jean Elizabeth Lynch for 60 years before her death in 2005.

John had a career as a petroleum engineer with Sun Oil Company, where he worked for 40 years. He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He had a passion for traveling with family and friends, fishing, and camping. John delivered meals on wheels through the VNA for 11 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, their daughters Patricia Cox and Jean Phillips, and his parents Charles and Nellie Pearl Hueffner Tansil, his brother Charles Tansil (Clara) and his sister Kathleen Brittingham (Don). He is survived by his daughter Kathy Lewellin (Jeff) of Santa Fe NM and son Tom Tansil of Dallas, grandsons Andrew Phillips and Joshua Phillips, as well as his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Rd, Dallas at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with a memorial service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to honor John through donations to Lovers Lane United Methodist Church David McLaurin Benevolence Fund or the Texas A & M University Regents' Scholarship.

