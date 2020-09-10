John Wesley Patterson Jr. was born Feb. 13, 1932 in Beaumont, TX, to Jeanette Gill and John Wesley Patterson Sr. He graduated from Charlton-Pollard High School in the class of 1950. He worked for the city of Beaumont and retired in 2002 after 42 years of service. He received the Doris Johnson Award for Excellence in 2000 for his outstanding work for the city. He was a member of Trinity Church in Beaumont. He was preceded in death by his father John Wesley Patterson Sr., his mother Jeanette Gill; sisters Adell Caldwell and Rosemary Sam; and his daughter Redaina Patterson-Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Patterson; daughters Toshiba Patterson-Thompson (Stephen), Patrina Bostic and Lynette Poindexter; sons John Patterson III, Shelby Patterson (Jeanette), Terry Bostic (Viola), and Kevin Patterson. He is also survived by four generations of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends. Johnny passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services Thursday, Sept. 10 at Trinity Church, 10 I-10 N. Beaumont. Viewing 9am to 11am. Funeral starts at 11am, the Rev. Howard Cameron, officiating. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. Funeral arrangements by Calvary Mortuary in Beaumont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store