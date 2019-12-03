Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Winfield ""Johnny"" Jones. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny W. Jones, 90, died on November 26, 2019 at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 9, 1929 to Beulah Portier and Edward Jones. After a short stay, he moved to Beaumont for the rest of his life.



Johnny was a graduate of St. Anthony's High School and went on to Lamar University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting in 1978. He worked at the Texas Highway Department and retired with thirty-nine years of service. He started out as an accounting clerk and worked his way up to be Chief Accountant and Supervisor of Auditing. Johnny was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan for many years. Johnny was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Gale Jones, of Beaumont; daughter, Cindy Deering and her husband, Robert, of Taos, New Mexico; son, Kenneth Jones and his wife, Mary, of Pineville, Louisiana; step-son, Allen Arnold and his wife, Kellye, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-daughter, Amy Hudgens and her husband, Dan of Richmond, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Kendall Hudgens, Caroline Hudgens, Hope Arnold, Greyson Arnold, Chase Arnold, Jennifer Jones, Toby Jones, and Wayne Jones; one great-grandchild; nieces, Meredith and her husband, Johnny, Kelsey and her husband, Brad; nephew, Scott; many other nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Downen and her husband, Dick and Carol Byrd.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father; two sons; and two brothers.



A gathering of Mr. Jones' family and friends will be from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.



Pallbearers will be Allen Arnold, Dan Hudgens, Greyson Arnold, and Chase Arnold.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, Texas, 77706.



