Johnnie B. Owens, 85 of Beaumont, TX was called home on July 13, 2020, to be with her Heavenly Father. She was a 1953 graduate of Hebert High School. She later went on to continue her education at Lamar University. After graduating she started her career as a nurse and later as a nutritionist, both in the hospital and private sectors. Johnnie was married to her husband, Charles Allen Owens for 50 years before his passing on June 1, 2006. She is survived by her sons; Kevin Owens, Keith Owens, Naim Abdul-Aziz, Marc Owens, and Duane Owens as well as her daughters; Sandra Flowers and Diana Owens-Thompson. She was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Owens. She also leaves 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until the homegoing service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Seating is limited, social distancing and face masks are mandated. www.comeauxchapel.com