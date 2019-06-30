Johnnie Murphy 1929 - 2019 Johnnie Virginia Lewis Murphy, 89, of Waco, passed away on June 27, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Waco. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church in Beaumont. Officiating will be Revered Raymond McHenry. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas on October 7, 1929, she was the daughter of John Lewis and Annie Townsend Lewis. Johnnie was a charter member of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Johnnie was a very loving mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful person who would do anything for anyone. Johnnie will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie; her loving husband, Samuel L. Murphy, Jr.; sisters, Aline Crenshaw and Marjorie Tobey. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Rush Hoherd and husband Thomas, Margaret Sprague and husband William Ethridge, Pamela Murphy & husband Michael Leighly; grandchildren, Jennifer Thompson, Mindy Moon, Courtney Reyna, Christopher Murphy, Justin Murphy, Randall Sprague, and Chekota Owen; great grandchildren, Hailey Thompson, Samuel Griffis, Valerie Flores, Jaysen, Cristian, Jasmine, Liam and, Jordan Reyna, Dillon Sprague, Emma Cannon, Kennedy Murphy, and Cooper Owen; sister, Loraine Fridelle; brother, Raymond Lewis; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westgate Memorial Baptist Church at 6220 Westgate Dr. Beaumont, Texas 77706
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 30, 2019