Johnnie Wayne Overstreet (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I did not know Mr.Overstreet but I know his son..."
    - johnnie LEWIS
Service Information
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper
2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North
Jasper, TX
75951
(409)-384-5781
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper
2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North
Jasper, TX 75951
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper
2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North
Jasper, TX 75951
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A celebration of Johnnie Wayne Overstreet's life, age 77, of Jasper, will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper with burial to follow at Mashaw Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the funeral home.


Johnnie died Thursday, November 21, at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Port Arthur and a longtime Jasper resident. He was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School & then served in the U. S. Navy. He retired from Mead-Westvaco Paper Mill in Evadale, TX as a maintenance wielder after 32 years. He liked to fish & hunt.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Overstreet of Jasper; a son, Johnnie Wayne Overstreet, II of Natchitoches, LA; two step-daughters, Aline Ventable of Lumberton & Candice Giles of Farrsville; a half- brother, Larry Williams of Jasper; a sister, Linda Wasson of Keithville, LA; a half-sister, Tommie Ann Holton of Jasper; four grandchildren & six great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the s Association, Inc.,
356 CR 116, Jasper, TX 75951.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.