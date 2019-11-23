A celebration of Johnnie Wayne Overstreet's life, age 77, of Jasper, will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper with burial to follow at Mashaw Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Johnnie died Thursday, November 21, at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Port Arthur and a longtime Jasper resident. He was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School & then served in the U. S. Navy. He retired from Mead-Westvaco Paper Mill in Evadale, TX as a maintenance wielder after 32 years. He liked to fish & hunt.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Overstreet of Jasper; a son, Johnnie Wayne Overstreet, II of Natchitoches, LA; two step-daughters, Aline Ventable of Lumberton & Candice Giles of Farrsville; a half- brother, Larry Williams of Jasper; a sister, Linda Wasson of Keithville, LA; a half-sister, Tommie Ann Holton of Jasper; four grandchildren & six great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Association, Inc.,
356 CR 116, Jasper, TX 75951.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019