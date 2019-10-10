Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Ray Waldrop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Ray Waldrop, 90, of Beaumont finished his race on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born October 23, 1928 in Beaumont to Alpha T. Waldrop and John O. Waldrop and spent most of his civilian life living here. An avid reader, Johnny often read a book a day. He was a retired electrician and decorated American Kennel Judge. More than almost any other accomplishment in his life, Johnny was proud of his service to our country while a member of the US Army. Johnny served in occupational services in Japan after World War II; John was then called back to duty during the Korean War . Having proudly served his country was always a topic that could bring a warm smile to John's face. Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Teddie Waldrop; his parents, Alpha and John Waldrop; and siblings, Curtis, Doyle, and Beatrice. He is survived by his brother, Jerry D. Waldrop and wife Beverly of Missouri City, TX.; and his best friend and constant companion Jackie who stayed with him through the long fight until the very end of his journey. Cremation services are under the care of Lumberton Family Funeral Home. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Lord God, thank you for sending Jesus to walk through life with us so that we are never truly alone. Help us keep our faith strong until the very end. Amen Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019

