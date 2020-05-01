Johnny Ross
1928 - 2020
Johnny Ross, Jr., 92, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at West Tabernacle Baptist Church with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church.
Johnny's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his daughter, Shelia Leidy; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.


Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 1, 2020.
