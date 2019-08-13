Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joleen Tucker Gaines. View Sign Service Information Funeral 11:00 AM Oak Hill United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joleen Tucker Gaines 1939 - 2019 Joleen Tucker Gaines, age 79, passed away on Aug 6, 2019, in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Jim Gaines; her daughter and son-in-law, Christi Tucker-Martin and Kerry Martin; and her granddaughters, Clara and Kate Martin. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Tucker. She loved to teach and throughout her life taught various subjects, including high school English, line dancing, and Sunday School. Always an active member in her church, she played the piano and organ for services most of her adult life. Joleen loved to dance and enjoyed line dancing and country dancing. She loved to make people happy and did so by cooking for them and had a pudding recipe published in a national food TV cookbook. For most of her career she worked as an executive administrative assistant and owned her own secretarial service for several years. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Flowers can be sent to Cook Walden / Forest Oaks Funeral Home on W. William Cannon Drive in Austin or donations can be made to the .

