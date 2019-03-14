Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1988 - 2019 Jordan Clay Porter, 31, of Port Neches, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence. Jordan was born January 26, 1988 in Nederland to James "Bubba" Porter Jr. and Lori Dartez Porter. He was employed at Exxon-Mobil as a Machinist with 6 years of service. Jordan was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed the outdoors while riding his 4-wheeler, he loved the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans and his Fantasy Football. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Jordan is survived by his wife, Amber of Port Neches; his son, Jase Porter of Port Neches; his parents, James "Bubba" Porter Jr. and Lori Porter of Nederland; his grandparents, Jim and Nava Porter of Nederland, and Tootsie Dartez of Nederland; his brother, Evan Porter of Nederland and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Mahlan Dartez. A gathering of the family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

