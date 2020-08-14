Joseph Charles Anthony "J.C." or "Joe" Maggio, 90, of Nederland, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was born on October 8, 1929, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to Rose Gertrude Brocato Maggio and Anthony Charles Maggio. He was a
Third Degree member of Knights of Columbus for seventy-two years, and went on to become a Fourth Degree for twenty years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 493 and Helping Hands.
Joe graduated in 1947 as the class Valedictorian and then went on to attend Northwestern State University. He worked for the family business Natchitoches Wholesale Produce Company with his father and brothers for many years before enlisting into the United State Air Force. He served four years during the Korean War and while on leave, met the love of his life, Betty, married and moved to Port Arthur to work at Gulf Oil/Chevron for the next 34 years as a Stores/Zone Clerk and Purchasing Agent before retiring in 1989. After retiring he worked at the Chevron Cedar Bayou Plant on the PEU 1796 construction project cataloging mechanical equipment and later for Patriot Security for several years.
Together they raised a family of 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Joe was active in his church all through his life even as an Adult Altar Server. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting, camping, watching western movies, and going to the beach but most of all family and country was dearest to his heart.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-six years, Betty Maggio, of Nederland; children, Michael Maggio and his wife, Cindy, of LaBelle; Randal Maggio, of Rosharon; Karolyn Broussard and her husband, Darrell, of Nederland; and James Maggio and his wife, Diana, of Winnie; grandchildren, Jason Maggio; Lauren Sublett and her husband, Chris; Eric Maggio and Erica Kinney; Kristine Bearden and Kelly Gunn; Jacqueline Maggio and Joshua Brown; Jessica Garcia and her husband, Martin; and Daniel Maggio; and great-grandchildren, Emily Maggio; Kinley Sublett; Austin Sublett; Ella Maggio; Evie Maggio; Hagen Bearden; Addison Bearden; Hudson Bearden; Anthony Friddle; Christopher Friddle; Rainer Teague; and Adelaine Maggio.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen Paul Maggio; siblings, Agnes D'Angelo, Samuel Ross Maggio; and Andrew Vincent Maggio.
A gathering of Mr. Maggio's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland, TX. Pallbearers will be Jason Maggio, Eric Maggio, Daniel Maggio, Ralph Maggio, Kevin Smith, Darrell Broussard, Chris Sublett, Martin Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Henry "Buddy" Maggio, Jerry Smith, Carl Duplantis, Purvis DeRouen, Nolan Tipps, Don Bihm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.