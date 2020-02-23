Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Lamar Dunn. View Sign Service Information Kingwood Funeral Home 22800 Highway 59 North Kingwood , TX 77339 (281)-358-9005 Funeral service 11:00 AM Inurnment 2:00 PM Glenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

1928-2020 Joseph Lamar Dunn, age 91, passed away surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. Joe was born in Waskom, Texas September 22, 1928 to Edwin Seaborn Dunn and Karan Patterson Dunn. Joe was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Norma Faulkner Dunn. Joe is survived by his children, Karan Dunn Sorgen and husband Norman, Gary Dunn and wife Laura and Tom Dunn and his wife Sheila. Grandchildren, Eric Sorgen and his wife Deanna, Bryan Sorgen and his wife Lauren Amanda, Lauren Elizabeth Sorgen and her husband Grant Gulyassy, Jennifer Dunn Salisbury and her husband Aaron, Step-grandsons , Chris Babin and wife Mandy, Cory Babin and wife Heather. Great-grandchildren. Avery and Kylie Sorgen, Landon, Nash, and Savannah Sorgen, and Grayson and Ellie Gulyassy. He was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Myriam Grace Gulyassy. In addition, he is survived by nephews Larry, Douglas, and Brandon Cousins. Joe graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He then attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in business. Joe and Norma were married September 7, 1951. They moved to Falls Church, Virginia where Joe was stationed with the U. S. Navy. Following his military service, they returned to Texas. He worked for Texaco while attending night classes at Lamar University, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering with honors. He retired from Texaco after a long career and then was a consulting engineer for various companies until his final retirement in his mid 80's. His interests spanned a broad spectrum. Hunting, fishing, reading, mathematics, and building flyrods. Passion for The University of Texas was unparalleled. His constant companion was Samuel VonTigger, his Maine Coon cat. Joe's funeral service is Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 am with a reception to follow at Kingwood Funeral Home ( www.kingwoodfuneralhome.com ). Inurnment will be Saturday, February 29th, 2:00 pm at Glenwood Cemetery ( www.glenwoodcemetery.org ). In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Houston Zoo or the . Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020

