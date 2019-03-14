Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Levy "J.L." Gallien Jr. View Sign

1932 - 2019 Joseph Levy "J.L." Gallien Jr, age 86, passed away onMarch 8, 2019. He was born in Montrose, LA on May 28, 1932 to Joseph Levy Gallien Sr and Rosalie Lacaze Gallien. Left to honor his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Yvonne Havens Gallien; daughter, Cindy Gallien and wife, Lora, of Austin, TX; son, Gary Gallien and wife, Melissa, of Beaumont, TX; and grandchildren, Hunter Gallien and wife, Megan, Katharine Gallien, Madison Gallien, Matthew Gallien, Sheridan Gallien, Abbigail Owens and Caleb Ownes. J.L. is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary June Stolarski; and his youngest son, Rodney Gallien. Visitation with family and friends will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lumberton Family Funeral Home, 766 S. Main St., Lumberton, TX 77657. J.L's life honoring graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., at Magnolia Springs Cemetery, FM 1005, Magnolia Springs, TX 75956. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all of J.L.'s doctors, caregivers, extended family and friends for the kindness and compassion shown to him and his entire family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to send memorial gifts are asked to consider the . Donations can be made online

766 S Main St

Lumberton , TX 77657

