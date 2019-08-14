Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Vincent "Joe" Tortorice Jr.. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Service 4:00 PM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street Beaumont , TX View Map Rosary 6:00 PM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street Beaumont , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Send Flowers Obituary

1948 - 2019 Joe Tortorice Jr., our beloved Servant Leader, died August 10, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1948 in Beaumont, Texas to Margaret Montalbano Tortorice and Joseph Vincent Tortorice Sr. He lived nearly all his life in the Beaumont community where he first attended St. Anthony Catholic School and later Monsignor Kelly High School. He was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University and graduated in 1970. After graduation, Joe served two years in the United States Air Force and later received his M.B.A. from Lamar University. In 1971, Joe married Shelley Bill Schoolfield and in November 1976 they opened the first Jason's Deli in Beaumont, Texas. With the help of family and friends, they grew from humble beginnings into a national brand with 294 restaurants in 28 states. He was a true innovator, entrepreneur and a visionary with awards and achievements too many to mention. Beyond his business success and accolades, Joe found his greatest happiness and life's work in serving others. He used his time, talent, and company as a conduit for spreading his messages of gratefulness, servant leadership and faith. Joe touched and inspired legions to be better people by living his motto "that you can get everything you want out of life, if you help enough other people get what they want." He was eternally positive and extremely humble. Joe was a dedicated man of action who made the most of each day, and a deeply devoted family man. Joe always gave everyone he encountered the respect of his time. He believed in people, cared about their well-being, and today many tie their success in life to him. Joe was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Cathedral Basilica and was tirelessly involved in many ministries, being most proud of his Kolbe Prison Ministry. He was a proud Fightin' Texas Aggie and recent recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Montalbano Tortorice; wife of forty-eight years, Shelley Schoolfield Tortorice; sons, Joseph V. Tortorice, III and his wife, Jenny; Robert C. Tortorice and his wife Bonnie; and daughter, Ashley C. Messina and her husband, Greg, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, Joseph Tortorice IV, Luke Tortorice, Lainey Tortorice, Robert Tortorice, Joey Tortorice, Mary Margaret Tortorice, Georgia Messina, Olivia Messina and Maceo Messina; sisters, Judy Tortorice McFarland, Pinky Tortorice Carden and Suzanne Tortorice Jones. Additionally, Joe leaves behind his Jason's Deli family whom he loved dearly. A gathering of Mr. Tortorice's family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with his Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His entombment, with military honors, will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, with a reception to follow at Beaumont Country Club, 5355 Pine Street, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic School, 375 North 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702 or to Monsignor Kelly High School, 5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707 or to MD Anderson Cancer Center c/o Dr. Robert Wolff P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Texas A&M Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

