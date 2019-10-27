Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph W. Nobles. View Sign Service Information Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home 3665 Telegraph Ave. Oakland , CA 94609 (510)-654-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

1939-2019 Joseph W. Nobles, 80, of Beaumont, TX passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born to Jessie Lee Beaty Nobles and Alex Nobles on May 17, 1939 in Beaumont, TX. He graduated 1958 from Hebert High School, married Earlene Bill 1962. Two of his sons was born here Beaumont, but later decided to move his family to Oakland, California, in 1964, where the third son was born in San Francisco. He worked for the San Francisco transit system for 37 years, before retiring and moved back to Beaumont, TX 2015. He was preceded in death by his first wife Earlene Bill, 17 years of marriage and second wife Eloise Holmes, a son Michael Nobles, brothers Charles E, David, Robert, Walter, Stephen Nobles and sisters Mary Lee, Alberta, Florida Mae, Ruth, and Alice Faye. He is survived by his sons Joseph W. Nobles Jr. of Beaumont & Donald Ray Nobles of Oakland,CA, five grandchildren, Larrissa, Jillian, Chris, Tyler and Sydney, one sister Johnnie B. Nobles Owens, one special nephew Bruce Wayne Martin and (25) nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held October 25, 2019 in Oakland, CA and the funeral service will be October 26, 2019 at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home.

