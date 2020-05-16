Joseph D. Zachere 86, of Beaumont, TX; passed May 12, 2020. Services will be May 16, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. A Public Visitation will begin at 8AM until 930AM. A Private Family Service will be held at 10AM. Interment will be held in Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are children: Judy Corbin, Sherry Martin (Wadley Sr.), Reggie Zachere and Joseph Nixon. Sister: Mary Ann "Connie" Collier. 18 Grandchildren. 25- Great Grandchildren, 6- Great Great Grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 16, 2020.