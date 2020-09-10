1/1
Josephine Burton
1921 - 2020
Josephine Burton, 99, of Beaumont, TX passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She worked as a CNA for more than 30 years before retiring. Josephine was a faithful and active member of Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church for over thirty-five years; where she served to edify God as an usher, member of the choir, Mission and as a Sunday School Teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years John Henry Sr.; children John Henry Jr., Annie Clora and Ruby; seven brothers, and four sisters. Cherishing her memories, she leaves behind a daughter Eula Burton-Josey; sisters, Mary Jones and Lolive Scott (Jim); two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great grand children and a host of treasured relatives, nieces, nephews, & close friends. On Saturday, September 12, 2020 there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
