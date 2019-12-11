Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Melton. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home Groves , TX View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Nederland Avenue Church of Christ 2310 Nederland Ave. Nederland , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Melton, 82, left this earth after many years of decline due to Alzheimer's Disease, at 2:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 for her heavenly embrace, greener pastures, peace, and restoration of her mind and body.

She was born on September 19, 1937 in Cuba to Guillermo and Julietta Alsace Garcia.

Josephine and her beloved husband, Arthur Earl Melton had lived in Port Arthur for many years before moving to Terrell, Texas to be near their son and his family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Nederland Avenue Church of Christ (2310 Nederland Ave., Nederland, TX.) with Mr. Ron Thompson officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Arthur who preceded her in death in August 2012.

Josephine is the cherished mother of Artie Melton and his wife Sylvia and grandmother of Amber Rae and John Taylor Melton. She is also survived by her brother, Guillermo "Bill" Garcia and wife Georgie, nephew, Billy Garcia-Lay and wife Sara and kindred spirit to Tanya and Sylvie (nieces of Sylvia).

Josephine was truly one amazing Godly woman, wife, mother and friend.



Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019

