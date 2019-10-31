Josephine Parigi Drago, 105, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Josephine was born August 3, 1914 in Ostrica, Louisiana to Joe S. Parigi and Concetta Brocato Parigi. She was a lifelong area resident and member of St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Joe Drago, Jr.; son, Joe Drago III; six sisters and two brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Frances Drago of Port Arthur; two sons, Dominic S. Drago and wife Lana of Port Arthur, and Jon T. Drago and wife Lisa of Port Arthur; sister, Frances Fontana of Conroe; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas with Reverend David Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019