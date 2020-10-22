1/1
Josey Syrie
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josey Syrie, 87, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

As an abundance of caution, due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home.

Attendance will be limited to the family and home church. A public viewing will be held Friday, from 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m., followed by a wake service from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Albert Syrie, Sr., her children, Phyllis Syrie Harris, Albert Syrie, Jr., Wanda Syrie Keys, Sharon Carrington (Dr. R. D. Carrington, Sr.), and Byron Syrie; (8) grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Wake
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
1395 Gladys St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
409-833-8656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved