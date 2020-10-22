Josey Syrie, 87, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.As an abundance of caution, due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home.Attendance will be limited to the family and home church. A public viewing will be held Friday, from 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m., followed by a wake service from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Albert Syrie, Sr., her children, Phyllis Syrie Harris, Albert Syrie, Jr., Wanda Syrie Keys, Sharon Carrington (Dr. R. D. Carrington, Sr.), and Byron Syrie; (8) grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.