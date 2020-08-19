Jovita Thomas was born on January 14, 1939 in Odem, Texas. She faced many challenges growing up in Odem, a town divided by race. At Odem High School, she was the first Hispanic member of the student council and the first Hispanic member of the cheerleading squad. Later, when she enrolled at Texas A&M University, she was part of the first class that allowed women to be full-time students.
When she was young, Jo Thomas's original ambition was to become an actress, but soon, she realized that the greatest stage of all was the stage of the classroom.
She met her husband, Ted Thomas, on July 17, 1961 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and they were married two weeks later on August 1. In 1967, they moved to Friendswood, Texas, where her husband became Superintendent of Schools. They had three children, Michelle, Dannielle, and Teddy.
Jo Thomas had a long and successful career in teaching, which she loved. Over the years, she taught Spanish and English at Killeen High School, Pearland High School, and La Marque High School. Thomas was an inspiration to her students, and to her colleagues. One of them wrote to her, "What sway you have had on teachers, not only new teachers who wanted to learn effective teaching strategies, but teachers at large who wanted to be successful."
In 1982, after retiring from Pearland High School, she was disabled and bed-ridden for two years, but in 1984 the principal at La Marque High School called to offer her another position, and she accepted it. When her husband asked her why she'd decided to begin teaching again, she replied, "If I am going to be in pain, I might as well hurt doing something I love."
Jo Thomas was known for advocating for students who most needed her help. One example was a young woman she'd mentored and was encouraging to go to college. When this student said she couldn't afford the tuition, Jo Thomas called an official she knew at College of the Mainland in Texas City, and was able to arrange for this student to enroll. That young woman eventually became a lawyer.
Thomas taught for another 14 years, and when she finally retired from teaching at La Marque High School in 1998, one of her remarks, in an interview with the school newspaper, was that teaching "such a culturally diverse student body" was a challenge she appreciated and enjoyed. One of her students said, "I've never had a teacher quite like her. She's irreplaceable." At the end of her career, a note to Thomas from one of her colleagues praised her strong belief in her students' abilities, which "propelled many of them to pursue degrees when they did not have anyone else to encourage them."
Jo Thomas is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ted Thomas; her two daughters, Michelle (Alan) McNaughton, Dannielle Thomas, and her son, Teddy (Karen) Thomas II; two grandchildren, Alissa (Dustin) Stacey and Gracen Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Abby Broussard and Amy Stacey, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Janie Thompson, and her three brothers, Fred Rocha, Andy Rocha, and Ranuel Bocanegra, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fernando Rocha, Sr., her mother, Dominga Bocanegra, her brother, David Rocha, and her sister, Bennie Bocanegra.
Jo Thomas, who was a model for so many, had this advice for her students: "Become someone's hero."
She will always be remembered by those of us who loved her so very much.
For those who would like to make a donation in Jo Thomas's name, the family requests that you give to Democrats.org
(https://secure.actblue.com/donate/web-donate
).