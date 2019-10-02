Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Anne Sitton. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Beaumont , TX View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church 1350 North 23rd Street Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Anne Skains Sitton, 76, of Beaumont, TX, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 26, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of The Woodlands. She was born October 10, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas, to Wilmer Thomas Skains and Eleanor Prather Skains. An only child, she grew up in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School, followed by completing her degree in Business from Lamar University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. During her time at Lamar, she met the love of her life, Gary Sitton and they were married April 17, 1965.

Joyce was a wonderful mother and homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Junior League of Beaumont, the Symphony League of Beaumont, and her church, St. Andrews Presbyterian. She also served as Secretary/Treasurer of Sitton Oil and Marine Company.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Sitton; her children, Elizabeth Sitton Morgan and husband, George Morgan of Augusta, Georgia; Gary Thomas Sitton and wife, Shelly of The Woodlands; and grandchildren, Eleanor Catherine and Elizabeth Montgomery Morgan, both of Augusta; William Thomas, Weston Edward, and Katherine Elizabeth Sitton, all of The Woodlands.

A gathering of Mrs. Sitton's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beamont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or online at

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of Brookdale Dowlen Oaks in Beaumont, Autumn Leaves of The Woodlands and Bristol Hospice for their care and compassion.

Complete and updated information may be found at

Joyce Anne Skains Sitton, 76, of Beaumont, TX, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 26, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of The Woodlands. She was born October 10, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas, to Wilmer Thomas Skains and Eleanor Prather Skains. An only child, she grew up in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School, followed by completing her degree in Business from Lamar University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. During her time at Lamar, she met the love of her life, Gary Sitton and they were married April 17, 1965.Joyce was a wonderful mother and homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Junior League of Beaumont, the Symphony League of Beaumont, and her church, St. Andrews Presbyterian. She also served as Secretary/Treasurer of Sitton Oil and Marine Company.She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Sitton; her children, Elizabeth Sitton Morgan and husband, George Morgan of Augusta, Georgia; Gary Thomas Sitton and wife, Shelly of The Woodlands; and grandchildren, Eleanor Catherine and Elizabeth Montgomery Morgan, both of Augusta; William Thomas, Weston Edward, and Katherine Elizabeth Sitton, all of The Woodlands.A gathering of Mrs. Sitton's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beamont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or online at www.saintandy.org. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of Brookdale Dowlen Oaks in Beaumont, Autumn Leaves of The Woodlands and Bristol Hospice for their care and compassion.Complete and updated information may be found at www.broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close