1943 - 2019 Joyce Bell, 76, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was retired from Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital as a food service supervisor. Precious memories of a life well lived are left to her son, Donald Bell (Etta); daughters, Rosalind Kyle (Nathaniel) and Donna Bell-Woodfork (Dwain); brothers, Kevin Bell (Jerri) and Thomas Bell (Kim); sisters, Carolyn Jones, Gwendolyn Jones, Marion Wright, Delia Kyle and Laura Jewel Curtis; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also a host of other family members and friends. There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019 officiated by Pastor Delbert A. Mack. Sr. Joyce will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019