Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Carter. View Sign

1940 - 2019 Joyce Carter 1940 - 2019 Joyce Carter, 78 years young, was lifted up by Jesus Christ to be with Him on Monday, April 1st, 2019. Joyce is the blessed wife of Philip Carter, of Lumberton, Texas, who survives her. Joyce and Philip had the most wonderful marriage and were together 43 years. Joyce was born September l, 1940. She grew up in the Golden Triangle, attended Nederland High School and was outstanding graduate of Durham Business College. For many years she served as executive assistant to the Director, Jefferson County Mental Health, Mental Retardation before her retirement. Joyce had a brilliant mind and was always smiling and full of life. When friends and family were gathered she lifted spirits, proclaiming, "We've got it made!" When watching a football game and her team was impossibly behind, Joyce would joke, "We got "em right where we want "em now!" Joyce and Philip were hardworking, and they were generous. They loved it when the family came to visit and they especially loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Joyce was a great cook and enjoyed baking cakes and cookies for family and friends. She was a lovely person and we who loved her will sorely miss her. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Troy Marrs, Sr., her mother,Josephine, brother Troy Marrs, Jr., and sister Shirley McConnell. She is survived by her husband, Philip, sister Sharon Peltier of Charlestown, IN, and brothers Joe Marrs, Houston, TX and Texe Marrs, Austin, TX. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Lumberton Funeral Home, 766 S. Main St, Lumberton, TX 77657, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral. Service to be conducted by Pastor Joshua Goff, Bible Tabernacle, Warren, TX. Interment will be at Turner Branch Cemetery in Spurger, TX.

1940 - 2019 Joyce Carter 1940 - 2019 Joyce Carter, 78 years young, was lifted up by Jesus Christ to be with Him on Monday, April 1st, 2019. Joyce is the blessed wife of Philip Carter, of Lumberton, Texas, who survives her. Joyce and Philip had the most wonderful marriage and were together 43 years. Joyce was born September l, 1940. She grew up in the Golden Triangle, attended Nederland High School and was outstanding graduate of Durham Business College. For many years she served as executive assistant to the Director, Jefferson County Mental Health, Mental Retardation before her retirement. Joyce had a brilliant mind and was always smiling and full of life. When friends and family were gathered she lifted spirits, proclaiming, "We've got it made!" When watching a football game and her team was impossibly behind, Joyce would joke, "We got "em right where we want "em now!" Joyce and Philip were hardworking, and they were generous. They loved it when the family came to visit and they especially loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Joyce was a great cook and enjoyed baking cakes and cookies for family and friends. She was a lovely person and we who loved her will sorely miss her. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Troy Marrs, Sr., her mother,Josephine, brother Troy Marrs, Jr., and sister Shirley McConnell. She is survived by her husband, Philip, sister Sharon Peltier of Charlestown, IN, and brothers Joe Marrs, Houston, TX and Texe Marrs, Austin, TX. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Lumberton Funeral Home, 766 S. Main St, Lumberton, TX 77657, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral. Service to be conducted by Pastor Joshua Goff, Bible Tabernacle, Warren, TX. Interment will be at Turner Branch Cemetery in Spurger, TX. Funeral Home Lumberton Family Funeral Home Llc

766 S Main St

Lumberton , TX 77657

(409) 751-0390 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close