Joyce Dunham Rash, 90, of Lumberton, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1929, in Beaumont, to Lillian and Curtis "Blondie" Dunham, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Dwight Rash; granddaughter, Stephanie Rawlinson and her husband, Todd; great-granddaughter, Chasity Rash; nieces, Brenda Hayes and her husband, Bob, and Lil Weir and her husband, Terry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Rash; grandson, Chad Rash; sisters, Dorothy Johnson, Betty Fisher, and Mildred Beard; and brothers, Curtis "Sonny" Dunham, Jr. and Jerry Dunham.
Memorial contributions for Mrs. Rash may be made to Humane Society of Southeast Texas, PO Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704 or , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.
A gathering of Mrs. Rash's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor. The family would like to invite everyone to wear purple in honor of Mrs. Rash.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019