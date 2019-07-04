Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Flowers Mildred. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 2001 Nall St Port Neches , TX 77651 (409)-722-0253 Funeral service 1:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 2001 Nall St Port Neches , TX 77651 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 2001 Nall St Port Neches , TX 77651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1930 - 2019 Mildred Joyce Flowers, 88, of Port Neches passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She was born November 14, 1930 in Orangefield, Texas to Wilke Wiltshire and Beulah LeBlanc Wiltshire. Mildred was raised in Beaumont, was a graduate of South Park High School, and was a long time resident of Orange, Texas. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange. Mildred enjoyed cooking, traveling, fishing at the lake house, playing bridge and spending time with family. She was also a great piano player. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 beginning at 12:00 noon with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches. Mildred was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Lee Courts. She is survived by her husband, James H. Flowers, Jr. of Port Neches, two daughters, Rebecca Ann Dees of Port Neches and Roxanne Flowers-Lopez and husband Charles Lopez of Houston, three sons, Greg Flowers and wife Patricia of Houston, Jim Flowers of Beaumont and Charlie Flowers and wife Mary of Midlothian, sister, Helen Neville of Austin, six grandchildren, Dawn Flowers, Stacy Dykes, Chris Flowers, Patrick Flowers, Emily Lopez and Molly Lopez, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

