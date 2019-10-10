Joyce M. Radley (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "Mrs. Radley was a Kind Lady I used to speak with her all..."
    - Glenn Frazier
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
225 West Barkley
Sour Lake, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce M. Radley, 84, of Sour Lake, died Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1935, to Jewel Berry and Gabriel Thibodeaux, in Sour Lake, Texas. Joyce was born in Sour Lake, Tx where she attended Sour Lake Elementary & High School. She met the love of her life in the 7th grade and they were married when she graduated. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an expert domestic engineer with a cupful of sassy. Survivors include her husband of sixty-five years, Paul "Glen" Radley; daughters, Karen Nygaard and her husband, Dennis, of Beaumont and Dena Radley Saltzman, of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren, Shannon Elkins and his wife, Jennifer; Wendy Russell and her husband, Victor; Ginny Lowe and her husband, Dillon, all of Lafayette, Louisiana; great-great grandchildren, Jeffrey Elkins, Lauren Elkins, Julianna Elkins, Graham Elkins, Emily Hill, Isaac Russell, and Eli Russell, all of Lafayette, Louisiana; and sister, Dot Morgan, of Sour Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, E.L. Thibodeaux; and sister, Pearl Compton. A gathering of Mrs. Radley's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 225 West Barkley, Sour Lake, with her interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, Texas 75231. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.