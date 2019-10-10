|
|
|
Memorial Gathering
View Map
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Vigil
View Map
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Joyce M. Radley, 84, of Sour Lake, died Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1935, to Jewel Berry and Gabriel Thibodeaux, in Sour Lake, Texas. Joyce was born in Sour Lake, Tx where she attended Sour Lake Elementary & High School. She met the love of her life in the 7th grade and they were married when she graduated. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an expert domestic engineer with a cupful of sassy. Survivors include her husband of sixty-five years, Paul "Glen" Radley; daughters, Karen Nygaard and her husband, Dennis, of Beaumont and Dena Radley Saltzman, of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren, Shannon Elkins and his wife, Jennifer; Wendy Russell and her husband, Victor; Ginny Lowe and her husband, Dillon, all of Lafayette, Louisiana; great-great grandchildren, Jeffrey Elkins, Lauren Elkins, Julianna Elkins, Graham Elkins, Emily Hill, Isaac Russell, and Eli Russell, all of Lafayette, Louisiana; and sister, Dot Morgan, of Sour Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, E.L. Thibodeaux; and sister, Pearl Compton. A gathering of Mrs. Radley's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 225 West Barkley, Sour Lake, with her interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, Texas 75231. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|