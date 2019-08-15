Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie Jordan Birdwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1931 - 2019 Joyce Marie Jordan Birdwell, 88, passed away at 9:25 A.M. on Aug. 13th in Moore, Oklahoma. She was born in Corrigan, Texas and was a long time resident of Silsbee, Texas. She was married to Rayford Randolph Birdwell in 1950. Joyce and Rayford moved to Silsbee as young newlyweds. They were active members of the community. They owned Birdwell's Department Store and The Bird House. Joyce was active in many organizations in Silsbee including the PTA, Band Boosters, Drill Team Boosters, United Methodist Women, First United Methodist Church, Silsbee Book Club, The Christian Care Center as well as several Bridge Clubs. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed the socialization afforded by the game. IN 1984, when diagnosed with breast cancer , Joyce began a relationship with Reach to Recovery of the that would include active partner, mentor, organizer and trainer. It was a cause, which was close to her heart for the remainder of her life. Joyce is survived by two daughters, Sabrina B. Diehl and Leslie B. Pursley; sons-in-law Jim Diehl and Bart Pursley; grandchildren Martha D. Ribeiro, Jordan M. Diehl, and Aaron R. Diehl; great-grandchildren Garbriela Ribeiro, Aiden Burd, Tyler Diehl, Hunter Diehl, and Steve Diehl; brother "Preacher" Louis Jordan; sisters Judy Watts and Linda Coulter; nephews Vance Payne, Bruce Jordan, Oliver Watts, and James Hill; nieces Celeste Salafia, Mitzi Beetham, Piper Collins, Jessica Hill, and Kristie Gilbert. Family services and burial will be in the family plot at Center Grove Cemetery in Texas at a later date. Donations and memorials may be made to the Christian Care Center of Silsbee, TX and the in her name. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019

