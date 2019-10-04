Joyce T. Gallien Bill 71, of Beaumont TX; passed Sept. 23, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church 1175 Lincoln St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be held at live oak cemetery. Cherishing her memories are children: Dwayne J.Gallien, Toyed L. Gallien Monica J. Gallien 10 grandchildren, 4-great grandchildren. 6- sisters 5- brothers as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019