Joyce T. Gallien Bill (1948 - 2019)
  • "Joyce will be missed very much she showed so much love..."
    - Pamela Joseph
  • "May the Lord Keep and Comfort You in the loss of your..."
    - Loretta Guillory
  • "Sending My Love, Prayers, and Condolences to All of you. Be..."
    - Mary Jane Wilson-Alston
  • " My Sincerest Condolences "
    - Gail Boudoin Francis
  • " To the Gallien family.You have our deepest sympathy. The..."
    - Carolyn Harris-Johnson
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1175 Lincoln St.
Beaumont, TX
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1175 Lincoln St.
Beaumont, TX
Joyce T. Gallien Bill 71, of Beaumont TX; passed Sept. 23, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church 1175 Lincoln St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be held at live oak cemetery. Cherishing her memories are children: Dwayne J.Gallien, Toyed L. Gallien Monica J. Gallien 10 grandchildren, 4-great grandchildren. 6- sisters 5- brothers as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019
