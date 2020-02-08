Joye Cobb Busbee, 88, of Beaumont, was born on September 18, 1931 to Rubye Volena Greene Cobb and Ralph Cobb, Sr., in Birmingham, Alabama. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, L. Guinn Busbee; and daughter, Susan Hale and her husband, Greg, all of Beaumont; sons, David Busbee and his wife, Tatiana, of Houston; Reagan Busbee and his wife, Lezli, of Houston; Paul Busbee and his wife, Karri, of Lumberton; Dale Busbee and his wife, Dr. Kelli Busbee, of Slidell, Louisiana; and Travis Busbee and his wife, Melanie, of Dallas; brother, Howard Cobb, of Beaumont; Seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arlene Gilliland and brothers, Ralph Cobb, Jr., Gregory Cobb, Jan Cobb, and Bill Cobb.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Broussard's with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2020