Juanita Brashear Day
1929 - 2020
Juanita Brashear Day

Juanita Brashear Day, 90, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her adoring family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Max Dawson. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.

Born in Cameron, Texas, on September 22, 1929, she was the daughter of Theo Burnett and Drucilla (Griffin) Burnett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theo and Drucilla Burnett; son, Gary Brashear; her first husband, Warren Brashear; son in law, David Drinkard; and grandchildren, Tommy McCord and Roy Martin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Day; children, Beverly Drinkard of Beaumont, Bruce Brashear and wife Sondra of Lumberton, Judy Gallier and husband Mike of Beaumont, Diana Parker and husband Lance of Houston, and Sondra Teer and husband Michael of Missouri; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.

Social distancing will be requested.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
