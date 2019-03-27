1941 - 2019 Juanita " Cha Cha" Falcon, 77, of Port Arthur, TX, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Survivors include her three daughters Andrea Velazco (Jose) of Port Arthur, Nelda Ledezma (Maurilio) of Beaumont, Celeste Ramsey (John) of Fannett, sisters Linda Lopez of Groves and Elisa Ledesma of Brownfield, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Ruperto Falcon, parents Enriqueta and Steve Adams, Sr., and brother Steve Adams, Jr. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5-8pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National (https://www.alz.org).
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019