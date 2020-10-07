Juanita Faye Stone Sutherland, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25th, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1931, in Pearland, Texas to Evie Euvada Watson Stone and Clifton Henry Stone. She graduated in a class of 12 students from Pearland High School in 1949, and from the University of Houston in 1952. While at U of H, she met Byron Carlisle Sutherland, the love of her life, thanks to alphabetical seating in a government class.



Juanita and Byron married on November 26, 1952. Shortly after their wedding, the native Texans moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where Byron was stationed at the Redstone Arsenal Army Base. They returned to Houston in 1955, where they soon started a family. In 1967, they and their 3 children, Katherine, Stephen, and Suzanne, moved closer to Juanita's family in Pearland, where the Stone family had established a homestead in 1909. Juanita remained in Pearland the rest of her life, where much of her family still resides. After returning to Pearland, Juanita enjoyed spending time regularly with lifelong friends Louise Haskins Wisely, Reba Jean Kliesing, Jean Beck Dalmolin, and sole surviving member of the close group of friends, Carleen Nichols Mark.



Juanita deeply loved her family, friends, and flower garden. But even more than these she loved Jesus and was a devoted member of Minnetex Community Church and Almeda Bible Church in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and Fellowship Bible Church and Shadycrest Baptist Church in recent years. She also served as a member of Camp Peniel Ladies Auxiliary for many decades. She had a smile and a spark that endeared her to many and will be missed by all who knew her.



Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Evie and Clifton Stone, and her brother, Wayne Wallace Stone. She is survived by her husband of almost 68 years, Byron, and their daughter Katherine Koch and husband Wayne; son Stephen Sutherland; and daughter Suzanne Danz. She is also survived by grandchildren Heather Franklin and husband Cris; and Bethany Koch. She leaves behind great-grandchildren David, Danielle, Josiah, and Micah Franklin.



