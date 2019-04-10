1928 - 2019 Juanita Beatrice Gregory, 90, of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on April 7, 2019. She is survived by husband, Kenneth Gregory. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. Graveside will be at 9:00 am Friday, April 12, 2019, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone, Cedar Park, Texas 78613. (512) 259-1610. On-line obituary at www.beckchapels.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019