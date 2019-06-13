1958 - 2019 Judie Brown Landry, age 61, passed away surrounded by her friends and family Monday afternoon. Judie was born in Wichita, Kansas before moving with her Parents Virginia and Kay Brown and Sister Jenelle to Beaumont, Texas where was she became a proud alumni of Forest Park high school before attending Lamar University. Throughout Judie's life, she was married to the love of her life and late husband Tommy Landry. She worked at Gulf States Utilities, Weller Green, and Toups and Terrel law firm where she put her hard work and passion into everything that she did. Judie and Tommy were known for their love of the University of Texas and were avid supporters and spent as much time in the outdoors as possible. They loved spending time on Rattlesnake Island on Lake Sam Rayburn and riding and enjoying the Guadalupe river. Judie's memory is survived by her parents, Arthur Kay and Virginia Brown; daughter and son-in-law, Tarrah and Robert Plair; her two granddaughters that forever glowed bright in her mind, Kayley Ellen and Isabelle Grace Plair. As well and her sister and brother-in-law, Jenelle and Juan Lozano. A gathering of Mrs. Landry's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704; Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704; or Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 13, 2019