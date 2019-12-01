1941-2019 Judith Ann Vieno, passed away suddenly of natural causes on November 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Judy was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 6, 1941 to Robert Roy Vieno and Lillian Cook Vieno. Judy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Larry and Lora Allen, Miriam Bosserman, Sandy and Brian Johnson, Valerie Vieno, and Daryl Allen. She is survived by great nieces and nephews, Chris and Sara Allen, Randy and Amy Allen, Casey Allen, Marie Bosserman, Brandon Johnson and Shelby Johnson, and great-great nephews Alex Allen and Grayson Allen. She is also survived by her long-time associates Tal Smith (for whom she worked for 58 years) and his wife, Jonnie, and Lori Leatherwood (whom she worked with for 42 years) and her husband, Del, and many, many other close friends whom she held dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janice Allen, and her two brothers, Bruce & Millard Vieno. Judy graduated from French High School in 1959, loved her high school years in Beaumont and continued to cherish lasting friendships with many of her classmates. Judy's career centered on baseball where she enjoyed many wonderful memories and developed a number of enduring friendships. She joined the Colt .45s in 1961, a few months after Houston was awarded a major league franchise, and went on to work for the Colt .45s and Astros (interspersed with a one year stint with the New York Yankees) for 20 years. She left the Astros after their championship year in 1980 and joined Tal Smith Enterprises where she continued to work in baseball related activities until her untimely death. Judy loved spending time with her family. After her sister passed away, she took on the role of grandmother to her great nieces and nephews. She had countless friends who adored her. Judy loved the beach, music, dancing, and travel. She was always ready for the next adventure. She was an active member of 8790 Auxiliary in honor of her brother, Millard. Judy was so much to so many and will be truly missed. A devout Catholic, Judy's church was an important part of her life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 6 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston 77079. A lunch and celebration will immediately follow at 8790, 1560 Foley Street, Houston, TX 77055 - a very special thank you to the for honoring Judy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars - Post 8790, or The Association of Professional Ball Players of America. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019