Service Information
Palms Funeral Home
2300 E Mulberry St
Angleton , TX 77515
(979)-849-4343
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Allison Cemetery
Warren , TX
Obituary

1946-2019 Judith Inman Holick, 72, of Angleton, was welcomed in Heaven Friday, June 21, 2019. Judy was born October 22, 1946, in Silsbee, Texas. She was the oldest of two daughters to Jewel Inman and the late Floyd Inman of Warren, Texas. Judy attended Warren High School where she was a twirler and a band officer. She was in the drama club, Spanish club, and on the Warrior Annual Staff. She was also the basketball team manager and a member of Who's Who. Judy graduated from Warren High School in 1965, worked for the Tyler County Tax Office and later attended Sam Houston State University. Judy moved to Angleton, Texas in 1974 where she worked Noah's Ark Daycare and American Cablevision. It was during that time she met Michael Holick. Their roads took different paths, but they kept in touch and eventually married June 18, 1999, and she moved to Bryan, Texas. She retired from the Bryan Library in March 2018, due to her Dementia. She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Inman and her husband, Michael Holick, whom she always referred to as "the love of her life". Surviving are her mother, Jewel Inman of Warren, Texas; sister, Tomye Jo Gardner and husband Mike of Sho Low, Arizona; daughter Dr. Christina Todd and husband Danny of Angleton, Texas; daughter Heather White and husband Vernon of Angleton, and extended family member, Stephen Hartman also of Angleton. Her most precious joys of life, however, are her two grandchildren, Ridley Taegan White and Vivien Catherine Francis White, both of Angleton. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00pm in Allison Cemetery, Warren, Texas. Instead of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the .

