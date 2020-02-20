Julia Ann Cormier, 72, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Jesus Christ with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church.
Julia's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her son, Orlando Cormier (Lela); sisters, Eva Williams, Leanna Young, Felicia Lazard (Ernest), and Christina Hassan (Olumuyiwa); brothers, Davis Lee, Jr., Samuel Lee and Alfred Lee; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020