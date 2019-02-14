1935 - 2019 Julia M. Poullard, 83, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 8:00 A.M. and a Rosary will be recited at 9:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary L.L.C. Her love will remain in the heart of her sons, Michael J. Poulard, Sr. (Joyce), James B. Poulard (Denise), and Jonathan K. Poulard (Kimberly); sister, Georgia Orsot (Henry); 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia M. Poullard.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019