Juliette LeBlanc Melancon, 83, of Nederland, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Memorial Herman Texas Medical Center, Houston. She was born May 6, 1936, in Port Arthur, to Lillian Agnes Lauve LeBlanc and Etienne Louis LeBlanc.

Juliette was employed with St. Catherine School, Port Arthur, for over eighteen years where she covered many different positions. She enjoyed cooking; quilting; completing crossword puzzles; and was also an avid murder-mystery reader. She was known to have a green thumb because she could grow anything. She found great joy in spending time with her family at the beach and feeding the birds.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Paul Melancon; children, Tammy Bell and her husband, Bryan, of Beaumont; Terri Melancon, of Nederland; Greg Melancon and his wife, Georgia, of Port Neches; and Gay Rowland and her husband, Charles, of Nederland; grandchildren, Raymond, Ryan, and Misti Melancon; Ian Bell; Joey and Adrian Martinez; Savannah Clark; Julia and Grant Rowland; and Victoria and Aaron Zepeda; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Paul LeBlanc and his wife, Gayle, of Seguin; sister-in-law, Priscilla LeBlanc, of Tomball; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Etienne LeBlanc; and brother, Norbert LeBlanc.

A gathering of Mrs. Melancon's family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Building Fund, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.

