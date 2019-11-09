Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 128 East 5th Street Flatonia , TX 78941 (361)-865-3311 Send Flowers Obituary

Julio Almaraz, 67, of Beaumont, TX passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1952, in Waelder, TX, to Amalia Almaraz and the late Dionicio Almaraz also from Waelder, TX. Julio has been a resident of the Beaumont/Golden Triangle area since he moved there in 1994. He is survived by his partner, Susan Ramirez of Cross Plains, TX, his brother's, Lupe Almaraz of Waelder, TX, Jesse Almaraz & wife Marie, of Waelder, TX, his sister's, Rosa Segura and late husband Domingo of Houston, TX and his late sister Ernestina Almaraz also of Waelder, TX. He is also survived by his son's, Isaac Almaraz & wife, Alica of Groves, TX and Thomas Almaraz and partner Nathan Stopyra of Austin, TX. Three Grandchildren, Andrew Almaraz of Garland, TX, Dio and Trisha Almaraz of Groves, TX and two Step Grandchildren Evan Farley of Irving, TX and Eva Farley of Cross Plains, TX, also nephew Matthew Almaraz of College Station, TX and many many other family members and friends. Pallbearers: Brandon Cruz, Andrew Almaraz, Dio Almaraz, Matthew Almaraz, Chris Esparza and Evan Farley. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father, sister and brother-in-law. Visitation for family will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM followed by the Rosary at 7:00 PM at Smith Funeral Home, 128 E 5th St, Flatonia, TX 78941. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 613 Hwy 90 E, Waelder, TX 78959 with burial to follow at Waelder Community Cemetery. Arrangements for a memorial service in the Beaumont area will be held in Sour Lake Sunday, November 10, 2019- at First Baptist Church, 765 6th St, Sour Lake, TX 77659 at 3:00 PM.

