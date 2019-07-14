Julius Theodor "Ted" Meinscher

Obituary
1932 - 2019 Julius Theodor "Ted" Meinscher, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by family at his residence in Lake Charles, LA. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 600 University Ave., Lake Charles, LA 70605. The Reverend Charles Miller will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, 4321 Lake Street on Monday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and will continue at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Words of comfort to the family can be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 14, 2019
