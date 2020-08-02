June Louise Guilbeau Strait, 91, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont.
Ode to June by William Strait
Listen to my children that you might know
Of the early life of June Guilbeau:
On the fourteenth of August in 1928,
Opelousas was the city and Louisiana the state.
Born in her house at Tennis and Court-
A precursor of interest in her favorite sport?
So "Lula" and Clayton anxiously waited for her to arrive:
Their third of what would be five.
Wray and Inez were one and two, and June was number three;
While Jeanne and C.J. followed to complete the family.
After Parish schools came two years at Grand Coteau,
Then back home to A.I.C.*, where she hustled at basketball and stayed on the go.
And let's not forget that as Homecoming Queen
She charmed the crowds in parade and ceremony.
After a year at LSU it was easy to see
That working for her dad wouldn't be bad at the Guilbeau Oil Company.
Then from Pharr across Texas her husband to be
Came to woo her and win her, 'though engaged she might be!
Then to change her name from Guilbeau to Strait,
And evermore be his wife and soul-mate!
Survivors include her husband, Bill Strait; son, BD Strait and his wife, Lynn, of Pinewood; daughters, Billie Driscoll and her husband, Rick, of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Beverly Aulbaugh and her husband, Jack, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Cody Strait, Katie Mitchell, Kelly Smith, John Ryan Driscoll, Carly Holley, Carter Clarke, and Jack Aulbaugh; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Steele, and Ford Strait, Brook and Emma Holley, and Andon Mitchell.
A memorial service for Mrs. Strait will be held at a later date. Her cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.