JW Samuel (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Gabriel Funeral Home - Port Arthur
2500 Procter St.
Port Arthur, TX
77640
(409)-983-6661
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
675 College Street
Beaumont, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
675 College Street
Beaumont, TX
Obituary
1932 - 2019 Bro. JW Samuel, 86 of Beaumont, TX passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was a native of Newton, TX and a longtime resident of Beaumont, TX. JW was a member and Deacon at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from DuPont in Orange, TX and was a retired US Air Force Veteran with 26 years of service. After retirement, JW worked as a funeral director with several local funeral homes. He is survived by his devoted wife, Doris L. Simmons Samuel of Beaumont, TX; one brother, U.B. Samuel of Orange, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 675 College Street, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
