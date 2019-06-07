1932 - 2019 Bro. JW Samuel, 86 of Beaumont, TX passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was a native of Newton, TX and a longtime resident of Beaumont, TX. JW was a member and Deacon at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from DuPont in Orange, TX and was a retired US Air Force Veteran with 26 years of service. After retirement, JW worked as a funeral director with several local funeral homes. He is survived by his devoted wife, Doris L. Simmons Samuel of Beaumont, TX; one brother, U.B. Samuel of Orange, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 675 College Street, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 7, 2019