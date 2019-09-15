1991 - 2019 Kacy Del Gotte, 28, of Groves, Texas passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Southwest Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston. Kacy was born April 3, 1991 in Port Arthur, Texas, and he was a lifelong area resident. He was a 2010 graduate of Nederland High School and was the assistant manager for Benton's restaurant. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Wales, and grandfather, Harold Gotte. Survivors include his mother, Stephanie Harrington and husband Darrell of Beaumont; father, Corey Gotte and wife Robin of Vidor; sister, Dana Glenn and husband Joe of Beaumont; brothers, Derrick Wales of Beaumont, and Dante' Hurst and wife Catlin of Nederland; step-brothers, Chris Shuler and wife Carole of Vidor, and Anthony Shuler of Mississippi; grandfather, Harold Wales of Beaumont; grandmother, Wanda Gotte of Vidor, and great-grand- mother, Altie Ozio of Groves. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, and burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Fred Community Cemetery in Fred, Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019