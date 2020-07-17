Karen Ann Brock, 69, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on July 15, 2020, at her home.



Born in Beaumont, Texas, on June 27, 1951. She was the daughter of Richard Darrell Monts and May Lee (Cochran) Monts. Karen started her career as a Medical Technician before attending Lamar University and graduating with her degree. She had a long career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse and she loved being one! Karen was a loving wife and mother. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Karen will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Darrell Monts.



She is survived by her High School sweetheart and loving husband of 49 years, Alan Brock of Beaumont; her mother, Lee Monts of Beaumont; daughters, Alisha Rinebold and her husband Josh of Beaumont, Texas, and Rachel Brock and her husband Abdou of Colorado; grandchildren, Richard and Abigail Trich; sister, Angela Davis and her husband Carl of Lake Jackson, Texas; nephews, Shaun Davis of Los Angeles, California, Richard Davis of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Nathan Davis and his wife Jamie of Lake Jackson, Texas; and two great-nieces.



Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store