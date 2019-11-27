Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Sue Copeland McKibbin. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Sue Copeland McKibbin, age 69, of Tyler, Texas went to join her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2019. She was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Copeland of Warsaw, Indiana on October 8, 1950. Karen had a heart for serving others - most of all, her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted, loving wife to Joe McKibbin Sr. for 52 years. Karen is also survived by her son, Joseph McKibbin II and wife Brandy of Lumberton, Texas; her son, Chad Eric McKibbin and wife Tammy of Athens, Texas; grandson, Jordan McKibbin of Nacagdoches, Texas; her siblings, Jim and Jan Mayer of Warsaw, Indiana, Delores (Dee) Copeland and Jean Rousch of Bourbon, Indiana, James and Teresa Copeland of Waco, Texas, Rex and Carolyn Hoffman of Warsaw, Indiana, Patsy McKibbin of Milford, Indiana; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Stewart Funeral Home at 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler with Pastor Chris Legg officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow, also held at Stewart Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Karen specifically requested donations be directed to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

On behalf of the entire McKibbin family, we would like to thank the gracious staff of The Hospice of East Texas as well as the doctors and nurses of MD Anderson in Houston, TX and Texas Oncology in Tyler.

