1/1
Katherine Frances Cherry
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Frances Cherry, 93, of Beaumont, passed away on August 15, 2020, in Beaumont.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Kelley-Watkins in Beaumont.

Born in Trinity, Texas, on November 1, 1926, she was the daughter of Willie T. and Ida Johns. She and her husband, Roy raised their family in Beaumont and where long time members of First Baptist Church during that time.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy W. Cherry; and son, Tom Cherry.

She is survived by her sons, Ron Cherry and Robert "Bob" Cherry; grandchildren, Matthew Cherry, Nicholas Cherry, Tressa Cherry, Jason Cherry, and Ashley Smith; along with sister, Jeanette Turner of Trinity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved