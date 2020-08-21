Katherine Frances Cherry, 93, of Beaumont, passed away on August 15, 2020, in Beaumont.



Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Kelley-Watkins in Beaumont.



Born in Trinity, Texas, on November 1, 1926, she was the daughter of Willie T. and Ida Johns. She and her husband, Roy raised their family in Beaumont and where long time members of First Baptist Church during that time.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy W. Cherry; and son, Tom Cherry.



She is survived by her sons, Ron Cherry and Robert "Bob" Cherry; grandchildren, Matthew Cherry, Nicholas Cherry, Tressa Cherry, Jason Cherry, and Ashley Smith; along with sister, Jeanette Turner of Trinity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store