Katherine Loraine McCorkle Gaston Blanton, of Cypress, Texas, was born December 20, 1920 in Jennings, Louisiana to Henry W. McCorkle and Ethel Geyman McCorkle. She spent most of her life in Port Arthur, Texas.

Katherine and her first husband, G. Ellis (Bubba) Gaston, Jr. were parents of daughter Kathy Gaston Riddile Hartzog and sons Kenneth Andrew Gaston and George Ellis Gaston.

Katherine was a graduate of Lamar University with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in counseling. Katherine taught at Sam Houston Elementary School for 26 years. She was a life-long member of The United Methodist Temple where she was a member of the Wesley Class and United Methodist Women. Upon retirement, she served as a counselor for the United Board of Missions. Katherine was active in the AT chapter of the P.E.O. She was a good friend and teacher to many and will be dearly missed.

Preceding Katherine in death were her parents, first husband Bubba Gaston, her second husband Robert (Bob) Blanton, Jr., sister Christine M. Crochet and brother John A. McCorkle. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Riddile Hartzog (Jim) of Cypress, Texas, son Ken Gaston of Santa Barbara, California, son George Ellis Gaston (Merianne) of Cedar Park, Texas. Grandchildren John (Sarah) and Kenny Riddile, Andrew and Leah Gaston and Robyn Riojas (Rigo). Great grandchildren Caroline, Andrew and Isaac Riddile and Roman and Risa Riojas, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, 5200 39th Street, Groves, Texas, with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

